Fresco Snags Former Fitbit Executive Joanne Savage for CMO Role, Aiming to Revolutionize Smart Kitchens Globally

In a strategic move poised to redefine the landscape of smart kitchens, Fresco, the Irish trailblazer in smart kitchen technology, has announced the appointment of Joanne Savage as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Savage, whose illustrious career spans over two decades across various sectors including consumer goods, telecommunications, and wearables, now steps into a role that is at the heart of Fresco's ambitious plans to expand its smart kitchen solutions to homes worldwide.

A Match Made in Kitchen Heaven

At the core of Fresco's mission is the enhancement of the home cooking experience through innovative technology. The company's platform, KitchenOS, stands as a testament to this vision, offering a unified system that connects a diverse range of smart kitchen appliances from leading brands. With Savage's appointment, Fresco aims to leverage her extensive experience and passion for the smart home market to elevate its marketing operations and connect with a broader audience of home cooks seeking intelligent cooking solutions.

From Drop Scale to KitchenOS: A Journey of Innovation

Fresco, originally known as Drop, embarked on its journey in the smart kitchen arena with the development of the Drop scale, an ingenious device that marked the company's first foray into the world of connected cooking. The evolution from a smart scale to the comprehensive KitchenOS platform reflects Fresco's commitment to simplifying the cooking process and reducing fragmentation in the smart kitchen sector. Supported by an array of interfaces, including smartphones, smart speakers, and home assistants, KitchenOS aims to make smart appliances more accessible and user-friendly for cooks of all skill levels.

Joanne Savage: The Visionary Behind Fresco's Marketing Leap

Joanne Savage's enthusiasm for Fresco's vision is palpable. With a rich background in consumer goods, telecommunications, wearables, and the smart home industry, Savage is uniquely positioned to drive Fresco's marketing strategy forward. Her experience and passion for cooking are expected to play a pivotal role in promoting the benefits of smart kitchen technology to a global audience. Ben Harris, co-founder of Fresco, expressed confidence in Savage's ability to understand the capabilities of smart kitchens and the importance of connected cooking experiences. "Joanne's impressive skills and passion for cooking make her the perfect fit for Fresco," Harris remarked, underscoring the alignment of Savage's expertise with Fresco's ambitious goals.

As Fresco sets its sights on revolutionizing the way we cook, the appointment of Joanne Savage as Chief Marketing Officer marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. With Savage at the helm of marketing, Fresco is poised to expand its reach and influence in the smart kitchen market, promising a future where technology and tradition blend seamlessly to create enriching cooking experiences for home cooks around the globe.