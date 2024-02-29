FreeWire Technologies Unveils Boost Power Pro: Elevating EV Charging with Energy Storage Solutions

FreeWire Technologies, a trailblazer in battery-integrated EV charging stations and energy management solutions, recently announced its latest innovation, Boost Power Pro. This flagship offering is part of the new Pro Series product line, designed to redefine the public fast charging experience for electric vehicles (EVs). With an array of advanced features such as blackout charging, site backup power, power sharing, flexible input power, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability, FreeWire's Pro Series is set to revolutionize the EV charging infrastructure.

Integrated Energy Storage: A Game-Changer for EV Charging

One of the standout features of FreeWire's Pro Series is its integrated energy storage, allowing site hosts to deploy public fast charging stations rapidly without the need for expensive upgrades to local electrical services. This innovative approach not only reduces installation costs but also enhances the reliability and flexibility of EV charging solutions. Furthermore, the chargers can be customized with either CCS or NACS (Tesla) connectors, making them compatible with a wide range of EVs.

Pro Series: Designed for Robustness and Versatility

FreeWire's Pro Series chargers are not just about charging EVs; they are comprehensive energy solutions designed to ensure preparedness and flexibility across various scenarios. The Boost Charger Pro and Boost Power Pro, with their built-in energy storage, offer uninterrupted EV charging during power outages and provide emergency backup power to the site in the event of a grid failure. Additionally, the power sharing feature allows for the interconnection of multiple chargers, creating a large-scale energy storage system that can send energy back to the utility grid during peak demand or critical events under the management of FreeWire.

Looking Ahead: The Future of EV Charging

With units set to begin shipping in North America in Q2 2024, FreeWire Technologies is poised to make a significant impact on the EV charging landscape. The introduction of the Boost Power Pro and Boost Charger Pro represents a major step forward in the evolution of EV charging infrastructure, providing a more resilient, flexible, and efficient solution for site hosts and EV owners alike. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, innovations like FreeWire's Pro Series are essential for building a sustainable and reliable charging network.