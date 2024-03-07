FreeRDP 1.4.3507 Update Fixes OpenSSL Bug, Enhances SSH Security

FreeRDP, a widely-used open source remote desktop protocol (RDP) client, released version 1.4.3507 on March 2024, addressing several critical issues and introducing enhancements. Key updates include a fix for an OpenSSL bug, improvements to SSH tunnel connections, and a notable change to how load balance information is handled, ensuring better compatibility and security.
Security and Compatibility Fixes
The latest FreeRDP update, marked by contributions from developers bhatman1441 and myheroyuki, brings significant improvements to the table. Notably, the fix for the OpenSSL-1.1 bug, identified by bhatman1441, resolves a critical vulnerability that could potentially compromise the security of encrypted connections. This patch ensures that FreeRDP remains a secure choice for remote desktop access, even as new versions of OpenSSL are released.
Enhancements in SSH Tunnel Connections
Another major improvement comes with the introduction of a feature allowing the execution of an SSH command upon connecting via an SSH tunnel, thanks to myheroyuki's contribution. This enhancement provides users with greater flexibility and control over their SSH connections, enabling more secure and efficient remote access setups. Additionally, the update addresses a crash issue related to disabling password storage, further stabilizing the FreeRDP platform.
Optimizing Load Balance Information Handling
The revision of the method used to set FreeRDP_LoadBalanceInfo stands out as a critical update. Initially altered in FreeRDP3, the method has been reverted and updated by myheroyuki to improve compatibility with various server configurations. This change is particularly relevant for users connecting to load-balanced RDP servers, ensuring a smoother and more reliable connection experience.
As remote work and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) continue to gain momentum, the importance of maintaining secure and efficient remote access solutions cannot be overstated. The FreeRDP 1.4.3507 update addresses this need by fixing critical vulnerabilities, enhancing SSH tunneling capabilities, and improving overall compatibility. These developments not only underscore the FreeRDP community's commitment to security and performance but also reinforce the platform's position as a cornerstone of modern remote access strategies.