Free Gaming Weekend: Microsoft Unveils NBA 2K24, Two Point Campus, and More for Xbox Users

In a move that's music to the ears of gaming enthusiasts worldwide, Microsoft is offering Xbox subscription holders a tantalizing array of games to try out for free this weekend. The roster of titles includes the much-anticipated NBA 2K24 and the quirky management simulation game, Two Point Campus, exclusively for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

A Weekend of Gaming Delights

Starting from Thursday, February 8, at 12:01 am PDT, gamers can dive into the immersive world of these titles, with the free trial period extending until Sunday, February 11, at 11:59 pm PDT. But the gaming extravaganza doesn't stop there. In a nod to the diverse tastes of the Xbox community, Microsoft is also making a portion of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III accessible to all Xbox players, irrespective of their subscription status, for a limited time.

This Call of Duty event invites players to experience selected multiplayer maps and modes, as well as enjoy full access to the cooperative Zombies mode. However, unlike the other games in the promotion, the Call of Duty trial extends until February 12, giving players an extra day to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-pumping action.

A Closer Look at the Games

NBA 2K24, the latest installment in the popular basketball franchise, introduces a host of new animations, dribbling moves, and the much-awaited cross-play feature. This allows players to compete against friends on different gaming platforms, making it a truly inclusive gaming experience.

On the other hand, Two Point Campus, developed by Two Point Studios, offers a lighter, more humorous take on the management and simulation genre. Players are tasked with building and managing educational campuses, complete with quirky characters and engaging storylines.

Discounts and Regional Availability

To sweeten the deal, Microsoft is also offering special discounts on these games during the weekend, enabling players to purchase them at lower prices if they choose to continue playing after the free trial period. However, it's worth noting that the availability of these games and the discounts may vary by region.

As the sun sets on Sunday, February 11, the Free Play Days event will draw to a close, with the Call of Duty promotion remaining open to all Xbox players for an additional day. For the other games, however, an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership will be required to continue playing.

So, whether you're a seasoned gamer or a casual player looking to try something new, this weekend's Free Play Days event offers a golden opportunity to explore a diverse range of games at no additional cost. Happy gaming!