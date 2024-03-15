Foxconn Predicts 40% Surge in AI Server Sales by 2024 Amid Rising Global AI Demand

Taiwan-based manufacturing titan Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, has projected a significant leap in its AI server sales for 2024, attributing this growth to the expanding utilization of artificial intelligence globally. At an investor conference, Chairman Young Liu announced a revision of the company's AI operations forecast from "neutral" to "significant" growth, inspired by the burgeoning sector of generative AI applications.

Unprecedented Growth in AI Server Sales

The anticipation of a more than 40% increase in AI server revenue from the previous year has been set against a backdrop of increasing demand for AI applications. The company's AI servers are expected to constitute over 40% of Hon Hai's total server sales, a testament to the company's optimistic outlook on the AI market. This projection came alongside the release of Hon Hai's 2023 earnings report, which revealed a slight uptick in net profit, marking it as the company's third highest ever. The report highlighted the company's diverse product offerings, with smart consumer electronic products leading sales.

Strategic Moves and Market Expansion

Hon Hai's strategic initiatives, including its "3 plus 3" initiative, aim at diversifying its product portfolio and strengthening its foothold in emerging industries such as electric vehicles, robotics, and digital healthcare through AI, semiconductor, and communication technologies. Notably, the company has seen an influx of orders for its Model C EV prototype, indicating a strong market interest in its electric vehicle offerings. Moreover, Hon Hai's commitment to the semiconductor and low earth orbit (LEO) satellite markets underscores its ambition to be at the forefront of technological innovation and market demand.

Looking Ahead: Foxconn's Future Prospects

Despite a forecasted slowdown in sales for the first quarter due to seasonal effects, Hon Hai remains optimistic about its performance for the entirety of 2024. The company's emphasis on AI server sales, coupled with its ventures into electric vehicles and semiconductors, positions it well to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With its comprehensive solutions for AI data centers and a strong portfolio in high-performance computing, Hon Hai is poised to capitalize on the growing AI market, promising an exciting future for the tech giant.