Founderful Secures $85 Million for Fund II, Encourages African Venture Investing

In a significant move for the Swiss startup ecosystem, Founderful, previously known as Wingman Ventures, has secured $85 million for their Fund II, with ambitions to reach a total of $120 million. As a venture capital firm based in Zurich, Founderful is dedicated to supporting pre-seed startups in Switzerland, and their latest fundraising efforts are a testament to the growing importance of venture investing.

A Paradigm Shift for Institutional Investors and Corporations

The new fund is backed by a diverse group of institutional investors, family offices, and founders from successful unicorn companies such as Duolingo and Climeworks. This show of support demonstrates a shift in perspective among large organizations, recognizing the value of venturing beyond their comfort zones to maintain dynamism and drive technological and economic progress.

Marc Bernegger, a partner at Founderful, emphasized the importance of this change in mindset: "Venture investing is no longer an option but a necessity for governments and corporations seeking to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving landscape."

Risk vs. Returns: A Balancing Act

The philosophy of risk versus returns lies at the heart of venture investing. While the potential for high returns is undeniable, so too is the inherent risk associated with backing early-stage startups. Founderful's success in navigating this delicate balance is evident in their impressive track record.

Since 2019, the firm has invested in almost 50 startups, resulting in the creation of over 1,000 jobs. They have already had two successful exits and anticipate two more in the B2B software space. Founderful's typical check size for Fund II will be $1 million for pre-seed stage startups and up to $2 million for seed-stage ones.

Encouraging African Maturity in Venture Investing

As Founderful continues to focus on B2B software and industrial startups, specifically in robotics, AI, machine learning, computer vision, and material sciences, they are also calling on more mature companies in Africa to participate in the venture investing process.

Bernegger stressed the importance of not just providing capital, but also actively engaging in the process: "The examples of Steve Jobs rebuilding Apple and China lifting millions from poverty demonstrate the transformative power of venture investing. We encourage African companies to join us in this mission, helping to shape the continent's future and contribute to global economic growth."

By fostering a culture of venture investing, Founderful is paving the way for a new era of innovation and progress in Switzerland and beyond.

In conclusion, the success of Founderful's Fund II serves as a reminder of the crucial role venture investing plays in driving technological advancements and economic growth. As large organizations increasingly recognize the importance of supporting early-stage startups, the potential for transformative change grows ever more promising.