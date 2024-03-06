Forvia Hella Sets Industry Milestone with Ultra-Wideband Child Presence Detection Technology

New Delhi: Forvia Hella, a leading international automotive supplier, is poised to revolutionize the digital vehicle access market with its latest innovation. The company has secured additional customer orders for its Smart Car Access system, which includes the groundbreaking Child Presence Detection feature, set to commence series production in Romania and Mexico by 2025. Spearheaded from its Lippstadt headquarters and supported by Forvia Hella's Global Software House in Berlin, this advancement integrates artificial intelligence to enhance user experience and safety.

Innovative Technology for Enhanced Safety

The Smart Car Access system, leveraging ultra-wideband technology (UWB), offers a hands-free vehicle access experience, enabling users to unlock and start their vehicles without physical interaction with their smartphones. This system not only simplifies access but also significantly enhances security by preventing relay attacks through precise runtime measurements. Furthermore, Forvia Hella's introduction of the Child Presence Detection function marks a pioneering step in using UWB technology to monitor the presence of children inside a vehicle, alerting parents or guardians within seconds to prevent potential heatstroke or fatalities.

Efficiency and Environmental Benefits

One of the most remarkable aspects of Forvia Hella's new system is its cost-effective and environmentally friendly implementation. The Child Presence Detection feature can be integrated into the Smart Car Access system through a software update, eliminating the need for additional hardware. This approach not only reduces material and logistics costs but also minimizes CO2 emissions, showcasing Forvia Hella's commitment to sustainability alongside technological innovation.

Setting New Industry Standards

Forvia Hella's UWB technology has been a part of the company's portfolio since 2019, consistently proving its reliability and safety in independent tests against relay attacks. With the upcoming NCAP requirement for all new vehicles in Europe and the USA to include child presence detection systems by 2025, Forvia Hella's latest advancements position it as a frontrunner in meeting and setting new industry standards. This move not only underscores the company's technological prowess but also its dedication to enhancing vehicular safety on a global scale.

Forvia Hella's recent achievements in securing additional orders for its Smart Car Access system, coupled with its innovative approach to child safety, signify a major leap forward in automotive safety technology. As the industry moves towards more stringent safety regulations, Forvia Hella's contributions are set to have a lasting impact, potentially saving lives and setting new benchmarks for competitors. This development reflects the company's commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good, promising a future where automotive safety and convenience go hand in hand.