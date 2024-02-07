Fortinet Inc. Posts Robust Q4 2023 Earnings: Strategic Focus on SecOps and SASE Drives Growth

Fortinet Inc., a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, has reported strong fourth quarter 2023 earnings, signalling a solid financial year end. The company's total revenues reached $1.415 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.33, and marking an improvement of 10.3% year over year. This uptick is largely attributed to robust growth in service revenues.

Driving Growth: Strategic Focus and Performance

Commencing the earnings call, Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fortinet, emphasized an 8.5% increase in total billings, which amounted to $1.9 billion. This surge was credited to a heightened focus on Secure Operations (SecOps), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and an improved sales team performance. The company managed to close six deals worth eight figures each across various industry verticals, underscoring the value of their integrated platform across on-premises and cloud environments, as well as the competitive edge of their FortiASIC technology.

SecOps and SASE: The New Frontiers

The total addressable market for SecOps, SASE, and secure networking is projected to rise from $150 billion in 2024 to $208 billion by 2027. Fortinet's customer base is impressive, including 76% of Fortune 100 companies. SecOps billing grew by 44%, representing 11% of total billings, with strong performance noted from EDR, SIEM, email security, and NDR solutions. Unified SASE billing saw a 19% increase, contributing to 21% of total billings. As per Xie, Fortinet is uniquely positioned as the only company with a Unified SASE solution integrated into a single FortiOS, inclusive of a complete networking and security stack. The FortiSASE solution is rapidly gaining traction, punctuated by the company's first eight-figure SASE deal for 350,000 seats.

Secure Networking: The Largest Addressable Market

Secure networking signifies the largest addressable market for Fortinet, accounting for 60% of billing. Gartner predicts the secure networking market will overtake the traditional networking market by 2030. Currently standing as the leading network security vendor globally, Fortinet continues to innovate with AI and machine learning across its product line, further enhancing threat intelligence and operational efficiency.

Financial Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

Chief Financial Officer Keith Jensen provided a detailed financial overview, emphasizing the 8.5% growth in billings driven by enhanced sales execution and fruitful returns on investments in SASE and SecOps. The quarter witnessed several large transactions and demonstrated a long-term commitment to firewall and consolidation strategies. Fortinet's investments in enterprise agreement programs have borne fruit, with these contracts accounting for nearly 10% of billings. Over 35% of Fortinet's billings now extend beyond traditional firewalls, indicating a diversified business. The single operating system strategy, FortiOS, underpins Fortinet's solutions, driving the convergence of networking and security while consolidating multiple security capabilities. The company's focus on consolidation and a single operating system approach has spurred a 44% growth in SecOps and a 19% increase in SASE billing.