Fortanix Expands Japanese Market Footprint, Showcasing at Tokyo Security Days Spring 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif.-- FortanixÂ® Inc., a forefront in data-first cybersecurity and Confidential Computing, announced its strategic expansion into the Japanese market. The move comes as the company plans to exhibit its hybrid, multi-cloud data security solutions at Security Days Spring 2024 in Tokyo, highlighting the growing demand for sophisticated data security amid cloud migration.
Leveraging Key Partnerships
Entering the Japanese market, Fortanix is bolstered by partnerships with Macnica Inc., an ALTIMA company, and DreamArts, enhancing its position to address Japan's unique security challenges. These collaborations aim to deliver top-tier data security solutions to Japanese enterprises, navigating the complexities of multi-cloud environments.
Fortanix at Security Days Spring 2024
As a Bronze Sponsor of the upcoming event in Tokyo, Fortanix is set to demonstrate its Data Security Manager (DSM) platform's capabilities. Attendees can expect insights into how Fortanix's solutions manage data exposure risks, emphasizing the importance of a data-first security approach in today's digital landscape.
Global Recognition and Future Directions
Fortanix's expansion and participation in Security Days Spring 2024 underscore its global leadership in data security. By providing enterprises with tools to manage data exposure in hybrid multi-cloud setups, Fortanix is at the forefront of preparing businesses for post-quantum computing challenges, reinforcing the significance of Confidential Computing and data privacy.
The company's initiative in Japan reflects a strategic step towards addressing the global need for robust data security solutions, setting the stage for further innovation and collaboration in the cybersecurity domain.