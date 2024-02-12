Forge Gaming Platform Launches Season 1: New Partners, Features, and Rewards

Forge, the gaming platform that rewards players for their achievements, has officially launched Season 1, bringing new partners, features, and rewards to the table. The platform has seen impressive growth since its inception in 2023, with nearly 300,000 players from 188 countries and a thriving community of over 140,000 members on Discord and X. Having completed over 4.6 million quests, Forge now sets its sights on an even more ambitious future.

A New Era: Season 1 and Top-Tier Partnerships

Forge's Season 1 kicks off with an array of new features and the support of prominent gaming partners. Among these partners are Shrapnel, Pixels, Blocklords, Army of Fortune, and E4C: Final Arena. These partners will offer exclusive in-game rewards and achievements, providing an enhanced gaming experience for the Forge community.

The Power of Unity: A Growing Community and Developer Support

Forge has experienced rapid growth, with its player base expanding across the globe. The platform's success can be attributed to its unique approach to gaming and its dedication to fostering a strong community. In addition to its player base, Forge boasts a community of over 140,000 members on Discord and X.

To further empower developers and enrich the gaming experience, Forge has introduced its API. This tool allows game developers to create custom Forge quests, integrating their games with the platform and offering players even more opportunities to earn rewards.

A Foundation Built on Experience and Innovation

Founded by gaming industry veterans Dennis Fong, Kun Gao, and George Ng, Forge is built on a foundation of expertise and innovation. The platform has secured $11 million in seed funding from a roster of high-profile investors, including Makers Fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, Riot Games, and the Sony Innovation Fund.

As Forge embarks on its new journey with Season 1, the platform continues to redefine the landscape of gaming, offering an unparalleled experience for players and developers alike. With its commitment to growth, innovation, and collaboration, Forge is poised to make a lasting impact on the gaming world.

Note: The facts and figures presented in this article are based on the provided content summary and should be taken as an approximation, as they might not reflect the most up-to-date information.