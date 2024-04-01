Force Motors Teases 5-Door Gurkha: Boxier, Bigger, Ready to Battle Jimny, Thar

As the automotive world braces for an influx of new models in 2024, Force Motors has just raised the stakes in the SUV segment by teasing the launch of the five-door version of its Gurkha SUV. This new entrant, resembling the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class in styling, is set to challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door, bringing more space, updated design, and a host of features to the table.

The Evolution of Gurkha: Design and Features

At first glance, the five-door Gurkha retains the robust, boxy look that fans have come to love, but with noteworthy design updates. Among these changes are the transition from round to squarish LED headlamps, now integrated with LED daytime running lights, signaling a shift towards a more contemporary aesthetic. The extended wheelbase and additional doors not only enhance the vehicle's presence but also promise a more spacious cabin, likely accommodating a three-row seating arrangement. While the interior layout is expected to see significant upgrades, details remain closely guarded by Force Motors.

Performance and Safety: Unchanged Engine, Enhanced Expectations

Under the hood, the five-door Gurkha is anticipated to house the same 2.6-liter diesel engine as its three-door predecessor, delivering 90 PS and 250 Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. Despite the engine's familiarity, the larger frame and increased capacity set high expectations for performance. Safety features like dual front airbags will carry over, alongside amenities such as a 7-inch touchscreen, manual air conditioning, and potentially more advanced technology reflecting the vehicle's updated status.

Market Impact and Competitive Landscape

The upcoming launch places the five-door Gurkha in direct competition with established and forthcoming models in the SUV domain, particularly the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar 5-door. Its unique position as a blend of classic design and modern functionality could attract a broad spectrum of buyers, from off-road enthusiasts to families seeking a versatile vehicle. While pricing details remain undisclosed, the model's positioning above the three-door variant suggests a premium offering in Force Motors' lineup, poised to make a significant impact upon its arrival.