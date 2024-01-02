en English
Smartphones

Foldable Smartphones: The New Wave in the Premium Smartphone Market

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Foldable Smartphones: The New Wave in the Premium Smartphone Market

As the year 2023 unfolded, the global premium smartphone arena witnessed an intriguing shift, with a 6% year-on-year sales increment, according to market data. The robust expansion was particularly noticeable in the regions of China, Western Europe, India, and the Middle East and Africa, with India emerging as the fastest-growing premium smartphone market worldwide. Amidst this trend, a new breed of devices, known as foldable smartphones, have emerged as a key differentiator among premium offerings.

Foldable Smartphones: The New Trendsetters

Apart from the traditional monoliths of the smartphone industry, namely Apple’s iPhone series and Samsung’s Galaxy S series, the market saw an upsurge in the popularity of foldable smartphones. Samsung, with its innovative S23 and Foldable series, has been at the vanguard of this wave, indicating a discernible trend towards these versatile devices. Market analysts forecast the foldable smartphone market to burgeon as more brands unveil their unique models, armed with distinctive features and designs that captivate a spectrum of users.

Apple and Samsung: The Unyielding Titans

Despite the influx of innovation, Apple and Samsung continue to maintain their stronghold in the market. Apple, although experiencing a slight slump from 75% in 2022 to 71% of market share in 2023, remains the market leader. Samsung, on the other hand, has been steadily gaining ground, bolstered by the success of its S23 and Foldable series.

The Booming Premium Market

The premium segment of the smartphone market, earmarked by devices priced at $1,000 and above, accounted for over one-third of total premium device sales in the past year. The momentum in this segment is predicted to continue, potentially outpacing the broader smartphone industry. As the premium market carves a niche for itself, analysts anticipate the advent of more sophisticated, ultra-premium models in the pipeline, further fuelling the industry’s growth.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

