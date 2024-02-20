Fleetwood Unveils Revolutionary 'Zero-Edge' Pivot Door at Las Vegas Builder Show

In an industry where innovation and luxury often intersect, Fleetwood Windows and Doors recently made headlines at the International Builder Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. The unveiling of the new EDGE | p | pivot door marked a significant leap in design and functionality, setting a new standard for premium architectural windows and doors. This latest addition to the EDGE Collection not only enhances aesthetic appeal with its 'zero-edge' experience but also underscores Fleetwood's relentless pursuit of manufacturing excellence and sustainability.

Introducing the EDGE | p | Pivot Door

The EDGE | p | pivot door stands alone in the market, boasting a unique flush presentation at the jambs. This design innovation delivers on the Fleetwood promise of a 'zero-edge' experience, minimizing hardware to maximize views. The door is a product of meticulous engineering and a testament to the company's dedication to quality and environmental sustainability. By utilizing recycled materials and focusing on green solutions, Fleetwood continues to lead in the luxury fenestration market while catering to the eco-conscious luxury homeowner.

Advancements in Manufacturing

Alongside the reveal of the EDGE | p | pivot door, Fleetwood highlighted significant advancements in their manufacturing processes. These improvements have led to an impressive reduction in production times, with a new benchmark set at 6-8 weeks for all products, including the newly unveiled pivot door. Such expedited timelines are unheard of in the realm of custom, luxury windows and doors, positioning Fleetwood at the forefront of the industry. This leap in efficiency does not come at the expense of quality; instead, it represents Fleetwood's investment in cutting-edge technology and processes that ensure their products remain at the pinnacle of luxury and performance.

A Commitment to Excellence and Sustainability

Fleetwood's announcement at the International Builder Show was not merely about a new product. It was a declaration of the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Each product in the EDGE Collection and beyond is manufactured in the U.S., embodying the craftsmanship and detailed attention that luxury homes demand. The company's dedication to using recycled materials and providing green solutions resonates with a growing segment of the market that values environmental stewardship as much as aesthetic and functional excellence.

As we look to the future, the unveiling of the EDGE | p | pivot door by Fleetwood Windows and Doors at the IBS in Las Vegas is more than an addition to a premium collection. It represents a step forward in the evolution of luxury fenestration, blending innovation with sustainability. Fleetwood's advancements in manufacturing, coupled with their commitment to quality and environmental responsibility, set a new industry standard that speaks to the aspirations of modern luxury homeowners. In the world of high-end architecture and design, the EDGE | p | pivot door is not just a product; it's a statement.