Fleet Advantage Partners with FleetNet America, Elevating Fleet Management with Nationwide Maintenance Solutions

Fleet Advantage announced a new collaboration with FleetNet America at the American Trucking Association's Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in New Orleans, charting a new course in fleet management solutions. This partnership is poised to address the escalating truck operating costs, particularly in maintenance and repair (M&R), which saw a 12% increase in 2022, offering organizations with transportation fleets a reliable, nationwide maintenance solution alongside flexible, unbundled lease structures.

Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Fleet Management

The collaboration between Fleet Advantage and FleetNet America, a Cox Automotive company, introduces a significant expansion in service offerings for Fleet Advantage. According to Brian Holland, President and CEO of Fleet Advantage, this partnership not only broadens the scope of maintenance solutions available but also leverages Cox Automotive's expertise and national network. This move is strategically designed to offer fleets a holistic asset management solution that includes flexible leasing options and tailored maintenance programs, positioning them as industry leaders.

Rising Truck Operating Costs: A Call for Flexible Solutions

The decision to partner comes at a time when the cost of operating trucks has surged to an unprecedented level. According to ATRI, the cost of operating a truck reached $2.251 per mile in 2022, with M&R costs contributing significantly to this rise. FleetNet America, with its network of 65,000 vetted service providers, is set to play a crucial role in this partnership, offering 24/7/365 customer service and maintenance support from Cox Automotive's Fleet Services. This arrangement promises fleets access to reliable maintenance services when needed, without the obligation of full-service maintenance packages, thereby optimizing operational costs and efficiency.

Unbundling Lease Structures: Empowering Fleets with Flexibility

The partnership also addresses the limitations posed by full-service lease (FSL) agreements. Unlike FSLs, which lack transparency and flexibility, the unbundled lease structure offered through this collaboration allows fleets to maintain control over individual costs such as fuel and M&R, enabling them to make informed decisions that align with their financial and operational goals. This model not only offers greater flexibility but also guarantees the lowest possible costs involved with truck fleet asset management and acquisition. In 2023 alone, Fleet Advantage successfully unbundled nearly 700 units, demonstrating the effectiveness and demand for this flexible leasing model.

The partnership between Fleet Advantage and FleetNet America marks a significant milestone in the evolution of fleet management services. By providing fleets with access to a nationwide network of maintenance providers and the flexibility of unbundled lease structures, this collaboration offers a forward-thinking solution to the challenges of rising operating costs. As fleets continue to navigate the complexities of the transportation industry, the ability to choose tailored, cost-effective maintenance solutions will undoubtedly position them for success in an increasingly competitive landscape.