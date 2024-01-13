en English
AI & ML

Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Flash Motors, an innovator in electric mobility, has launched its Nano Elite series of next-generation electric scooter controllers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. These cutting-edge controllers are aimed at upgrading existing electric scooters with the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, offering a significant leap in performance and safety without forcing users to invest in a new model.

Revolutionizing Electric Scooters with AI

The Nano Elite controllers are not just a technological upgrade; they represent a new way of thinking about how we interact with our electric scooters. The controllers come equipped with AI technology, allowing for a more dynamic and personalized riding experience. They feature plug-and-play installation, making the upgrade process as simple as possible for users.

Auto-Tuning to Adapt to Personal Riding Styles

The controllers also boast an auto-tune technology that adapts to the rider’s style and preferences, further enhancing the user experience. Riders can customize various aspects of their ride, including the acceleration rate, speed limits, and torque levels, tailoring their scooters to their specific needs and desires. Additionally, the controllers integrate regenerative braking—a feature that conserves energy during deceleration, contributing to the efficiency of the scooter.

Three Models for Diverse Riding Needs

Flash Motors offers three models in the Nano Elite series: the X3K, X5K, and X28K, each designed to cater to different riding needs and conditions. The X3K, with a power limit of 4,500W, is designed for general use. The X5K, offering a balance of power and versatility with 14,000W, is ideal for riders seeking a little more thrill. And for those looking to conquer challenging terrains, the X28K with a 28,000W limit provides the necessary power and robustness. Each model comes embedded with specific safeguards and features suitable for different riding conditions, giving riders the freedom to select their perfect match.

With the introduction of the Nano Elite series, Flash Motors redefines what’s possible for electric scooters, not only enhancing performance and safety but also allowing users to tailor their ride to their individual preferences. By leveraging AI technology, Flash Motors is driving the future of personal electric mobility—creating a more dynamic, efficient, and enjoyable riding experience for all.

AI & ML Automotive Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

