Pets

‘Flappy’ – The AI-Powered Cat Flap Keeping Unwanted Prey Outdoors

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
‘Flappy’ – The AI-Powered Cat Flap Keeping Unwanted Prey Outdoors

Stephen Fenech, the renowned editor of Tech Guide, recently shared a fascinating technological breakthrough for feline aficionados on Sky News Australia. This innovation, aptly named ‘Flappy,’ is an artificial intelligence-powered cat flap designed to alleviate a common dilemma faced by cat owners worldwide.

A Solution to a Furry Problem

It’s a familiar scenario for cat owners. The beloved family feline, true to its predatory instincts, frequently brings home uninvited ‘guests’ – usually in the form of deceased mice or birds. While this is a natural behavior for cats, it’s less than pleasant for their human companions. Enter the smart cat flap – a technological marvel that promises to keep such unwelcome presents at bay.

Flappy – The Bouncer at the Door

‘Flappy’ is no ordinary cat flap. It integrates advanced artificial intelligence to perform a simple yet crucial task: it scans the cat’s face as it approaches the flap. If the AI system detects that the cat carries something in its mouth, the flap refuses to open. In essence, Flappy acts as a selective barrier, similar to a bouncer at a nightclub, permitting the cat to enter only without its unsolicited trophies.

Beyond Flappy: Other Innovative Solutions

Flappy isn’t the only solution to this age-old problem. Other ingenious inventions include a simple stepper-powered cat door lock, a motorized door with a built-in bouncer that admits only animals with pre-approved BLE tags, and an elaborate cat door that triggers a 15-minute lockout period if it senses prey clenched in a cat’s jaws. With an astounding accuracy rate of over 90%, these inventions aim to address the challenges faced by pet owners with outdoor cats, representing significant advancements in blending technology with pet care.

Pets
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

