Flape Storage: Merging the Speed of Flash with the Capacity of Tape

The term 'flape storage', a fusion of flash and tape storage technologies, has emerged as a strategy to harness the strengths of both mediums. By merging the high-speed performance of flash storage, especially NVMe, with the vast storage capacity of tape storage, this innovative approach addresses the limitations of each storage type and boosts overall storage infrastructure.

Advertisment

Flash Storage: Speed and Efficiency

Flash storage, known for its rapid performance, offers a plethora of advantages including absence of moving parts, reduced power consumption, silent operation, and minimal heat generation. However, the primary drawback of flash storage is its relatively lower capacity. As the storage capacity of a drive increases, the cost per gigabyte also escalates significantly, making higher-capacity drives a premium choice.

Tape Storage: Capacity and Cost-Effectiveness

Advertisment

Conversely, tape storage offers an antidote to this limitation. It delivers enormous storage capacities at a significantly lower cost per gigabyte. Even though tape storage is slower in non-linear operations compared to flash, it scores on sustainability due to its own low power consumption.

Flape Storage: The Best of Both Worlds

The marriage of flash and tape storage into 'flape storage' provides a synergistic solution that combines the speed of flash with the capacity and cost-effectiveness of tape. This approach enhances the overall storage infrastructure by nullifying the individual shortcomings of each storage type. Spectra Logic's validation of its On-Prem Glacier solutions for deployment in NetApp StorageGRID object-based storage environments is a testament to this. By enabling the tiering of inactive data to object-based tape storage, it paves the way for scalability, security, and cost savings, thereby validating the relevance of flape storage.