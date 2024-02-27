FlagshipKansas.Tech Ushers in 2024 with New Board, Fueling Tech Growth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. â€” In a significant stride towards fostering technological innovation and growth, FlagshipKansas.Tech, a prominent non-profit organization, recently celebrated its five-year anniversary by unveiling its 2024 board of directors and officers. This announcement marks a pivotal moment as the organization gears up to propel the tech industry forward, emphasizing its commitment to tech education, workforce development, and economic advancement in Kansas.

Expanding Horizons with New Leadership

The newly formed board and advisory committee boast an array of 21 fresh faces, each bringing a unique perspective and expertise to the table. This strategic move aims to enhance the organization's membership benefits and recruitment efforts, led by the newly appointed committee head. With a diverse and talented board, FlagshipKansas.Tech is poised to champion the tech industry's causes, drawing on the momentum from the successful second annual Ad Astra Technology Summit to navigate the year ahead.

Five Years of Innovation and Growth

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic shortly after its inception, FlagshipKansas.Tech has successfully carved a niche for itself within the Kansas tech landscape. Achievements include significant milestones in attracting and retaining tech talent, alongside supporting technology workforce training and education. The tech industry, crucial for the economy, employs over 65,000 individuals across the state, a testament to the sector's burgeoning potential. FlagshipKansas.Tech's ongoing initiatives aim to foster a conducive environment for tech startups, thereby catalyzing sectoral growth and innovation.

Looking Ahead: Goals for 2024 and Beyond

With an eye on the future, FlagshipKansas.Tech is determined to disrupt the status quo and make substantial strides in 2024. Through raising awareness, nurturing tech talent, and bolstering education and training efforts, the organization is set to further solidify Kansas as a hub for technological advancement and innovation. Interested parties are encouraged to explore collaboration opportunities and learn more about the organization's mission and membership benefits, promising a dynamic and inclusive approach to tech development in the state.

As FlagshipKansas.Tech embarks on this exciting new chapter, the collective vision and dedication of its board and members are set to chart a course for continued success and innovation. In harnessing the power of technology, the organization not only contributes to the economic vitality of Kansas but also paves the way for a future where technology and progress go hand in hand.