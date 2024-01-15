en English
Fitness

Fitbit Migrates Support Infrastructure to Google’s Domain

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
In a defining move towards deeper integration with its parent company, Google, Fitbit, the renowned fitness tracking company, has shifted its support infrastructure to Google’s domain. The change has led to the transition of Fitbit Help articles from their previous location, help.fitbit.com, to a new address, support.google.com/fitbit. This corporate modification signals an important shift in Fitbit’s integration with Google, offering a cleaner, user-friendly interface with a dark theme option, a feature enthusiastically welcomed by Fitbit.

Fitbit’s New Look on Google’s Domain

The migration to Google’s domain may offer a new look and location for Fitbit, but the core content remains unchanged. Users seeking assistance on topics such as Getting Started, Setup, Notifications, Settings, Payments, and Accounts will still find the same familiar information. However, the experience will now take place on Google’s domain. Users attempting to access help articles will be redirected to Google’s site, indicating a more profound integration between the two tech giants. All product manuals, even those for older products like the Fitbit One and Flyer Bluetooth headphones, have also found a new home on Google’s domain.

Fitbit’s Flagship Product: The Charge 6

Amongst its wide range of products, the Fitbit Charge 6 stands out as the best offering from the company. With features such as an electrocardiogram (ECG) app, superior sleep tracking, and seamless integration with gym equipment and fitness apps, the Fitbit Charge 6 takes fitness tracking to a new level. The device also offers connectivity with Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Wallet, further exemplifying the synergy between Google and Fitbit.

Impact on The Fitness App Market

This integration is expected to have significant implications for the global fitness app market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 30.63% during the forecast period, reaching USD 18374.13 million by 2028. The integration allows users to link their Google Accounts to their Fitbit devices for seamless fitness tracking, providing benefits such as simplified data synchronization, personalized insights, and a streamlined fitness tracking process. This development presents a trend towards centralized fitness data management, which could influence future product developments in this sector.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

