First Mode's New Seattle Factory Spearheads Clean Tech, Aims to Decarbonize Heavy Industry

First Mode, a leading innovator in clean technology, recently celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in the SoDo district of Seattle, marking a significant stride towards decarbonizing heavy industry. The event was graced by the presence of Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, Zero Emission Transportation Association Executive Director Albert Gore III, among other notable government, industry, and union leaders, who all witnessed the ribbon cutting and took a tour of the new smart manufacturing facility.

Strategic Investment in Clean Technology

Spanning 40,000 square feet, First Mode's $22 million factory stands as one of the largest clean tech manufacturing facilities in Seattle. It is designed to produce components and systems for up to 150 First Mode hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) retrofits annually. Moreover, the facility is equipped to double its HEV production capacity and swiftly transition to manufacturing full battery and hydrogen fuel cell EV retrofits, aligning with the growing demand for zero-emissions products. This expansion signifies a major leap in local employment, with up to 30 staff members to be hired, fostering the local economy while contributing to global environmental sustainability efforts.

Innovative Design for a Greener Future

The HEVs produced by First Mode boast a flexible, interoperable design that is a game-changer in the path to zero emissions. Julian Soles, CEO of First Mode, highlighted the significance of their design, stating, "Our customers are feeling the need to decarbonize. Whether you believe in climate change or not, moving towards electrification is the way to go." This innovative approach not only prepares haul trucks for a diesel-free future but also positions First Mode at the forefront of the clean energy transition in heavy industry. The factory's expected annual throughput of up to 150 HEV units is projected to have the environmental impact equivalent to removing 90,000 passenger cars from the road each year.

Setting the Stage for a Greener Economy

First Mode's strategic investment in Seattle is more than just an expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. It is a statement of commitment to powering greener economies through greener minerals and mines. "With our factory, the clean energy future for heavy industry begins here in Seattle," Soles emphasized, underlining the broader implications of First Mode's work for global environmental sustainability and the fight against climate change. The factory not only represents a significant advancement in clean technology but also serves as a beacon for the future of eco-friendly industrial practices worldwide.

As the world continues to grapple with the urgent need for sustainable solutions to combat climate change, First Mode's new factory in Seattle emerges as a pivotal player in the clean tech industry. By leveraging innovative design and strategic investments, First Mode is not only contributing to the decarbonization of heavy industry but also paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future for all.