Firebird 5.0: A Major Update To The Open-Source SQL Database Management System

The open-source SQL relational database management system, Firebird 5.0, is now ready for download, two and a half years after its predecessor, Firebird 4.0. This significant update is poised to enhance performance, security, and functionality across Linux, Windows, and various Unix platforms.

Key Enhancements in Firebird 5.0

Among the chief improvements, Firebird 5.0 introduces support for parallel operations, expected to significantly improve performance and efficiency. The inclusion of Inline On-Disk Structure (ODS) upgrades and improved data compression are also noteworthy additions, contributing to the system’s overall performance.

API and ODS Revisions

The update includes critical revisions to the API and ODS, now at version 13.1. Additional system tables and columns have been added to facilitate more sophisticated database management and querying. These changes reflect Firebird’s commitment to delivering a powerful and versatile database management system.

Security and Compatibility

A new system privilege, PROFILE_ANY_ATTACHMENT, has been added to strengthen security by controlling profiling of SQL statements. Furthermore, Firebird 5.0 has taken steps to ensure a smooth transition from older versions by detailing potential compatibility issues. This approach will help organizations to upgrade seamlessly.

Updated SQL Syntax and Tools

The release boasts updated SQL syntax, with enhancements across management statements, data definitions, and manipulation languages. Tools such as ISQL and GBAK have also been improved for better database management. A comprehensive list of bugs fixed in this release has been included, enhancing stability and reliability.

Organizations looking to upgrade to Firebird 5.0 should be mindful of the ODS changes, and confirm compatibility with their existing database structures. Firebird 5.0 supports databases created in ODS 13.0 (from Firebird 4.0), but older ODS versions may require additional considerations.