Fire-Boltt Oracle Smartwatch Debuts in India: Android OS, LTE Calling, and Diverse Colors

Fire-Boltt has expanded its wearable lineup with the launch of the Oracle smartwatch in India, stepping up the game in the smartwatch market. Known for its innovative technology and stylish design, Fire-Boltt's latest offering comes with a multitude of features aimed at enhancing user experience in connectivity, health monitoring, and personalization.

Comprehensive Connectivity and Display Features

The Oracle smartwatch sets itself apart with its 4G LTE calling capability, enabled through a nano-SIM slot, ensuring that users stay connected even without their phones. Its 1.96-inch IPS scratch-resistant display offers a clear and vibrant interface for interaction, running on an Android-based FireOS. This smart wearable is not just about aesthetics; it's powered by a cortex quad-core ARM SoC coupled with a Mali GPU, boasting 2GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage, making it a powerhouse for your wrist.

Health and Fitness at Your Fingertips

With the world increasingly focusing on health and fitness, the Fire-Boltt Oracle comes equipped with sensors for continuous heart rate monitoring, step counting, and blood oxygen level detection. Its multiple sports modes cater to various fitness activities, allowing users to track their progress comprehensively. The inclusion of voice assistance and built-in speakers enhances the functionality, enabling users to make calls and interact with the device seamlessly.

Design, Durability, and Battery Life

Available in a spectrum of colors and finishes, the Oracle smartwatch is designed to match any attire or occasion. Its IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance ensures durability, making it suitable for everyday use. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS connectivity, further broadening its utility. With a substantial 700mAh battery, the smartwatch promises up to 10 hours of active use and up to 72 hours of standby time, minimizing the need for frequent charging.

As Fire-Boltt introduces the Oracle smartwatch to the Indian market, it not only offers a device that keeps users connected and healthy but also adds a touch of style to their daily wear. With its competitive pricing strategy and comprehensive features, the Oracle is set to make a significant impact on the smart wearable industry, reflecting Fire-Boltt's commitment to innovation and quality.