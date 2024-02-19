Finolex Cables to Boost India’s 5G Dreams with Rs 580 Crore Investment in Maharashtra

In a significant move to bolster India's infrastructure for the forthcoming 5G era, Finolex Cables Ltd has announced an ambitious Rs 580 crore investment plan to expand its optic fibre cables (OFC) production capacity in Maharashtra. This strategic investment aims not only to meet the surging demand for high-speed internet connectivity but also aligns with the national vision of enhancing optical fibre-based connectivity across the country.

Empowering India's Connectivity Ambitions

The company's expansion plan includes the doubling of its Draw Tower capacity from the current 4 million fibre km per year to an impressive 8 million fibre km. Additionally, the annual production capacity of fibre optic cables is set to increase to 10 million fibre km. This expansion is a direct response to the increasing demand for high-speed internet, fuelled by the nationwide rollout of 5G technology.

By investing in the state-of-the-art expansion of its facilities, Finolex Cables is not just scaling up its manufacturing capabilities but also initiating backward integration for producing glass pre-forms. This crucial component, essential for the fibre drawing process, marks a significant milestone as Finolex Cables becomes the second company in India with the capability to manufacture these glass pre-forms in-house.

A Boost to Local Employment and Technological Prowess

The investment is expected to create over 400 direct and indirect job opportunities, significantly contributing to the local economy. This move not only underscores Finolex Cables’ commitment to India’s digital infrastructure but also highlights its role in fostering technological self-reliance and expertise within the country.

Moreover, this expansion aligns perfectly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing last-mile optical fibre-based connectivity to every village in India. It is a testament to the company’s dedication to playing a pivotal role in realizing the dream of a digitally connected India, poised to leverage the full potential of 5G technology.

Setting the Stage for a Digital Revolution

The strategic location of Maharashtra as the hub for this expansion is instrumental. The state's established industrial ecosystem, coupled with its strategic geographical advantages, makes it an ideal choice for fostering high-tech manufacturing. However, Finolex Cables has yet to disclose the specific location or the detailed timeline for the commencement and completion of the new plant. Nonetheless, this expansion is a forward-looking step, poised to place India on the global map as a leading manufacturer and innovator in the optic fibre cable industry.

As the nation stands on the cusp of a digital revolution, bolstered by the imminent 5G rollout, Finolex Cables’ expansion is not just a business move; it is a leap towards realizing a vision. A vision where every corner of India is illuminated by the light of high-speed connectivity, driving growth, innovation, and inclusivity. Through this significant investment, Finolex Cables is not only gearing up to meet the demands of a new technological era but is also ensuring that India remains at the forefront of the global digital transformation.