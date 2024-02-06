Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo to Feature Cloud and Sephiroth in Nibelheim Episode

Square Enix prepares to unveil the much-anticipated demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second instalment in the planned trilogy and the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. This crucial update emerged from a leak by Wario64, who stumbled upon a prematurely released trailer on the PlayStation Network. The trailer hints that fans can delve into the Nibelheim episode from the original game, wielding their power through the characters Cloud or Sephiroth.

First Glimpse into the Rebirth

This demo signifies the first chance for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the game's universe prior to its official PS5 launch on February 29. Sony is gearing up to give the fanbase an extended preview of the game during their State of Play presentation. The event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms, encompassing YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, broadening the scope of its reach.

What to Expect From the Demo

The demo, slated for release following this presentation, allows fans to either embrace the heroism of Cloud or channel the antagonism of Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode. This episode, a flashback chapter in the original Final Fantasy 7, offers an in-depth exploration into Sephiroth's origin story. The October hands-on preview lauded Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for its expansive maps and fresh landscapes, despite noting minor inconsistencies in frame rates.

Accidental Leak to Official Confirmation

The demo's trailer, inadvertently published a day early, confirmed the impending release of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo. This slip allowed players a sneak peek into the opening chapter of the game's narrative and a chance to traverse the world map. Square Enix has been gradually unveiling game details, introducing new playable characters, locations, and extra features, such as a card game and fast travel, setting the stage for an exhilarating gaming experience.