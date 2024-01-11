en English
Food

Feast of Futuristic Flavors: Autonomous Culinary Machines Steal the Show at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Feast of Futuristic Flavors: Autonomous Culinary Machines Steal the Show at CES 2024

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a smorgasbord of smart kitchen gadgets and autonomous culinary machines whipped up a storm, showcasing the potential future of our kitchens. From robot ice cream makers to autonomous bartenders, the event was a potent illustration of the strides that technology has made in the domain of food preparation.

Yo-Kai’s Autonomous Restaurant Machine

Among the highlights of the event was Yo-Kai’s autonomous restaurant machine, a unit capable of cooking and serving dishes like ramen, pho, and udon in a mere 90 seconds. While the beef pho left something to be desired, Yo-Kai’s pork tonkotsu ramen emerged as the star of the show, impressing attendees with its robot-made culinary finesse.

iGulu’s Home Brewing System

Another debut that captured attention was the iGulu home brewing system, a technological marvel that can produce 40 liters of beer in just two weeks. This home brewing system represents a significant advancement in automating the often complex and time-consuming brewing process, making it more accessible to beer enthusiasts.

Ice Cream Delights

Ice cream lovers were not left out at CES 2024. The Ice Cream Robot, which serves soft serve ice cream in less than two minutes, and ColdSnap, an ice cream maker slated for commercial and retail release, added a frosty touch to the event. ColdSnap was particularly noteworthy, as it served flavors that were perceived as fresh and naturally flavored, challenging our perceptions of automated ice cream production.

The Barsys Cocktail Machine

Completing the line-up was the Barsys cocktail machine, an upgrade from the original Bartesian. This autonomous bartender, capable of making drinks from scratch, was praised for its well-balanced madras cocktail, demonstrating that the art of mixology can indeed be programmed into a machine.

Industrial Stir-fry Machine

Lastly, an industrial stir-fry machine on display highlighted the potential for robots to aid in restaurant kitchen efficiency. Delivering a satisfactory autonomous stir-fry, this machine underscored the growing role of autonomous cooking devices in the food industry.

Altogether, the 2024 CES showcased how technology is reshaping the culinary landscape, serving up a tantalizing taste of the future of food preparation.

Food Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

