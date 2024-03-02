Faulkner University Launches Digital Media Degree under Emmy Winner Tommie Washington

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - In a significant boost to its academic offerings, Faulkner University is set to introduce a Bachelor of Science in Digital Media in Fall 2024, with the program to be spearheaded by Emmy Award-winning graphic designer and 3D animator, Tommie Lee Washington. This initiative comes as a strategic move to cater to the burgeoning demand for skilled professionals in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Digital Media Education

Washington, who recently retired from a distinguished career at ESPN as a Senior Animator for the SEC Network, brings a wealth of experience to Faulkner University. His previous roles span across a diverse spectrum of the digital media industry, including serving as an art director for music videos and infomercials, as well as owning a design company that produced scoreboard animations for major sports teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers. Washington's comprehensive degree plan aims to meld key elements of marketing, computer science, web development, and user experience design into a cohesive curriculum that reflects the current and future needs of the digital media sector.

Preparing Students for the Future

Advertisment

The new degree program, meticulously crafted by Washington, promises to equip students with cutting-edge skills in 3D animation, motion graphics, gaming, video editing, and print design. "Every business and company in the world has a brand identity package and corporate literature that has to be laid out and designed by someone," stated Washington. This forward-thinking approach underscores the critical role of digital media in contemporary business strategies and the vast array of career opportunities awaiting graduates in fields ranging from digital marketing to gaming and beyond.

Charting Paths in a Dynamic Industry

With the digital media landscape continuously evolving, Faulkner University's Bachelor of Science in Digital Media is poised to become a pivotal program for aspiring media designers and digital marketers. Enrolled students and graduates are expected to find lucrative opportunities in various sectors, including film, TV, print, web, corporate communications, medical, and gaming industries. This program not only signifies Faulkner's commitment to adapting to the digital age but also highlights the university's dedication to providing relevant, career-focused education that prepares students for success in a dynamic job market.

As the digital media field expands, the visionary leadership of Tommie Lee Washington, coupled with Faulkner University's innovative approach to education, sets the stage for a new generation of digital media professionals equipped to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the future. The anticipation for the program's launch reflects a growing recognition of the importance of digital media expertise in today’s digital-first world, signaling a bright future for both Faulkner University and its students.