Fathom Seeks Platform Engineer to Revolutionize Note-Taking with Data and Automation

Fathom, a rapidly expanding startup backed by Y Combinator, is on a mission to transform the traditional process of note-taking with its innovative approach. Recognizing the inefficiency and stress associated with note-taking during meetings, Fathom has developed a solution aimed at liberating individuals and businesses from this 'tyranny.' With a growing fanbase, the company is now looking to enhance its team by hiring a Platform Engineer passionate about data and automation.

Revolutionizing Meeting Insights

Fathom's journey began with a simple observation: the conventional method of taking notes is not only time-consuming but also fails to capture the essence of conversations effectively. In response, the startup has created a platform that allows users to access first-hand insights without the hassle of note-taking. This innovation has quickly gained popularity, propelling Fathom into a period of significant growth.

Join the Data-Driven Mission

The new Platform Engineer role at Fathom presents a unique opportunity to blend infrastructure management with internal tooling development. The goal is to streamline processes and enhance customer experiences through data and automation. Successful candidates will be integral in scaling Fathom's infrastructure, minimizing manual tasks through smart automation, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

Be Part of the Future

Fathom's commitment to redefining the way people and businesses engage with meeting content has set the stage for a future where data-driven solutions empower more effective communication. By joining Fathom's team, the new Platform Engineer will not only contribute to the company's growth but also play a crucial role in shaping the future of business communication. Fathom invites passionate individuals with a knack for leveraging data to drive dynamic infrastructures to apply and join their mission to eliminate the need for traditional note-taking.