Facebook Users Targeted by 'Death News' Phishing Scam

In an increasingly digital world, where social media platforms have become the go-to source of information for many, the rise of deceptive ploys to exploit users is becoming alarmingly common. A new phishing scam has emerged on Facebook, exploiting the curiosity and concern of users with posts feigning mourning for an individual's death, laced with malicious links.
The Modus Operandi
These deceptive posts, often starting with phrases like 'I can't believe he's gone' or 'look who died', are designed to appear as shared content from friends on the platform. The scam is perpetrated by hackers who either gain access to Facebook accounts or clone them to disseminate these ominous messages. These messages are embedded with links, camouflaged as news articles narrating tragic events.
An instance of such a scam involved a link imitating a BBC news article about a car accident. However, the URL ended suspiciously with '.xyz.' Clicking these links sets off a chain of redirects, with the ulterior motive of harvesting personal data, or directing the victim to websites that initiate the download of harmful software. This jeopardizes the security and privacy of the victim's device.
Countermeasures and Precautions
Cybersecurity entities such as MalwareBytes and DataProt have issued warnings about these scams. They advise users who have interacted with these links to secure their Facebook accounts promptly. Steps include changing passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and logging out from unfamiliar locations. Running a virus scan on their devices is also suggested to ensure no malicious software has been installed.
Users are further recommended to report the scam to Facebook to aid in curbing its spread. In case the same password is used for other online accounts, changing those passwords is emphasized to prevent further compromise of personal information.
The rise of such scams underscores the importance of exercising caution and remaining vigilant in the digital age. Users need to scrutinize posts and links they come across on social media platforms, regardless of the seemingly familiar source.