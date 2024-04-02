Explosive Lawsuit Reveals Decade-Long Data Trade Between Meta, Netflix Over User DMs

In a startling development, a lawsuit accuses Meta of allowing Netflix unprecedented access to Facebook users' private messages, spotlighting a nearly decade-long clandestine exchange of data. This arrangement, purportedly forged from the personal friendship between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, raises profound questions about user privacy and corporate ethics.

Advertisment

Origins of the Controversy

The lawsuit, initiated by Maximilian Klein and Sarah Grabert, alleges that Meta and Netflix engaged in a 'client-specific access' agreement, allowing Netflix to tailor its content offerings based on intimate knowledge of users' private conversations. The arrangement traces back to shortly after Reed Hastings joined Facebook's board in 2011, highlighting the significant role personal relationships play in such corporate collaborations. Court documents suggest this partnership was instrumental in enhancing Facebook's ad-targeting capabilities, with Netflix purportedly providing Meta with bi-weekly reports on user activities in exchange for access to the coveted 'Inbox API'.

The Fallout and Defense

The revelation has sparked outrage and concern among privacy advocates and users alike, reminding many of Meta's troubled history with data privacy scandals. Despite the uproar, Meta has defended its actions, stating that the data-sharing practices with Netflix were within industry norms and did not involve the misuse of private user messages. This stance, however, has done little to quell the skepticism of critics who see this as another example of tech giants manipulating user