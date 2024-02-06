Expert Insights: Michael Knowles Highlights the Critical Role of SEO for Online Business Visibility

In an era where the digital marketplace is teeming with businesses vying for visibility, SEO—Search Engine Optimization—has emerged as an indispensable tool. Michael Knowles, Managing Director of ROAR Digital Marketing and former Google trainer, underscores its critical role in enhancing online visibility and user experience for businesses.

The Pitfalls of Neglecting SEO

Many companies, Knowles observes, invest significantly in their websites, often to no avail. Their visibility remains obscured, their resources squandered, due to ineffective SEO strategies. SEO extends beyond mere keyword insertion—it's a comprehensive approach to a business's online presence, and user experience forms a critical part of it. Poor website performance, such as sluggish loading times and labyrinthine navigation, can thwart a business's ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs).

Five Actions to Boost SEO

Knowles delineates five principal actions to augment a business's SEO. First, the utilization of relevant keywords—the words and phrases that potential customers use in their search queries. Second, optimizing onsite content and structure, ensuring the website is easily navigable and populated with quality content. Third, increasing website speed, an important ranking factor and a determinant of user experience. Fourth is internal linking, which aids in site navigation and defines the architecture and hierarchy of a site. Finally, offsite optimization, which involves ensuring consistent business information across third-party directories.

SEO: The Key to Visibility

These improvements, Knowles asserts, can dramatically elevate a business's search engine ranking—an essential feat in a time where a majority of internet users initiate their sessions via search engines. He offers a comprehensive guide that provides practical steps and situational examples for businesses to craft a robust SEO strategy tailored to their unique needs. It covers a range of SEO aspects, from keyword research and on-page optimization to content creation, link-building, analytics, and local SEO. The guide also highlights relevant SaaS products to bolster online presence.

Knowles's insights present a compelling case for the critical role of SEO in claiming more real estate on SERPs and driving longer-term traffic. His emphasis on the importance of SEO in enhancing user experience, implementing HTTPS, and maintaining a mobile-friendly ecommerce platform, coupled with the use of long-tail keywords and quality educational content, illuminates the path for businesses to compete effectively in the highly competitive ecommerce landscape.