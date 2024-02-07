Experian Health's Solutions Top KLAS Rankings for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year running, Experian Health's ClaimSource and Contract Manager have secured top KLAS rankings. The results, announced by KLAS Research, form part of their 'Best in KLAS' revenue cycle management tools for 2024. This assessment evaluates over 1,100 product offerings, drawing on insights from personnel at more than 5,000 healthcare organizations.

Excellence Recognized by KLAS

Experian Health, a prominent provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, has been awarded the top KLAS ranking for its ClaimSource and Contract Manager products. These awards form part of the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Services, recognizing the company's proficiency in claims management, clearinghouse, and revenue cycle contract management. Experian Health's solutions are devised to assist healthcare providers in addressing challenges such as claim denials and staffing shortages.

Addressing the Staffing Crisis

The 2023 Staffing Shortage Survey conducted by Experian Health revealed that 69% of respondents view staffing challenges as a long-term issue. Moreover, 100% agreed that these shortages have impacted RCM and patient engagement. By leveraging technology to automate administrative duties, the company's offerings improve efficiency while enhancing patient engagement.

Revolutionizing Claims Management

ClaimSource is an automated claims management system that integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to lower denial rates and augment revenue. This system is designed to help healthcare providers streamline their operations and increase financial performance. On the other hand, Contract Manager enables providers to ensure payer compliance with contractual terms and assess the financial implications of contract proposals. These tools are instrumental in helping providers navigate the complex landscape of healthcare revenue cycle management.

Experian Health, a division of Experian, a global information services company, serves a significant portion of U.S. healthcare providers. KLAS, an independent research firm, provides healthcare IT vendor performance data and insights with the aim of fostering improvement in the industry.