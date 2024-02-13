Expedient Triples Central Ohio Footprint with Nationwide Data Center Acquisition

Expedient, a formidable player in the data center and cloud services industry, has just made waves with its latest expansion. The Pittsburgh-based company has taken over operations of a 100,000-square-foot data center in Lewis Center, Columbus, Ohio, previously owned by Nationwide. This strategic move triples Expedient's Central Ohio footprint and establishes the facility as their largest single data center nationwide.
A New Era of Data Center Services
With this acquisition, Expedient is poised to redefine the data center landscape in Columbus. The company plans to invest heavily in new equipment and double the power capacity of the facility from its current 3.5 megawatts to an impressive 7.5 megawatts. This enhancement will enable Expedient to meet the increasing demand for robust and reliable data center services in the region.
Columbus: The Epicenter of Expedient's Growth
Columbus, Ohio, has emerged as Expedient's fastest-growing market, making it the ideal location for the company's latest expansion. The new data center is part of Expedient's broader growth strategy, which includes recent additions in Milwaukee, Denver, and Phoenix. The state-of-the-art facility in Columbus boasts 102,000 square feet of space, with 39,600 square feet of raised floor space and connectivity via four carriers.
Transformative IT Capabilities for Clients
Expedient's expansion allows clients to co-locate their IT investments alongside the company's cloud platforms, providing unparalleled flexibility and efficiency. This co-location service offers clients the opportunity to save over 20 percent on typical cloud costs. By leveraging Expedient's advanced infrastructure, businesses can focus on their core competencies while benefiting from the company's cutting-edge data center and cloud services.
With the launch of its services from the new data center in Columbus, Expedient solidifies its commitment to providing transformative IT capabilities to clients. As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, companies like Expedient are at the forefront of this evolution, shaping the future of data center and cloud services.
In a world where data is the new currency, Expedient's expansion in Columbus signals a significant power shift in the global order. As businesses seek to harness the potential of their IT investments, the company's state-of-the-art facilities and innovative cloud platforms are set to redefine the data center landscape and drive the next wave of technological advancements.