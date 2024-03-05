Exadel Unleashes Next-Gen AEM Tools at Adobe Summit 2024: Revolutionizing Digital Experiences

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Exadel's Digital Experience Team is at the forefront, crafting cutting-edge automation tools that redefine the efficiency of workflows for developers, publishers, and content creators. With the Adobe Summit 2024 on the horizon, the team is excited to showcase the capabilities of their latest innovations, each designed to optimize Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) website development. This year's summit will serve as a pivotal stage for discussing the evolution of these tools and their potential to transform digital experiences.
Revolutionizing AEM Development with Authoring Kit and BackPack
Exadel's Authoring Kit for AEM automates the creation of feature-rich components, enhancing the developer and content creator experience with new injectors, extended data source support, and compatibility with AEM as a Cloud Service (AEMaaCS). This innovation not only increases flexibility but also elevates content management to unprecedented levels of comfort and efficiency. In parallel, BackPack for AEM, known for its mature content package creation capabilities, announces a fresh, user-centric interface launching in 2024. This upgrade promises peak productivity through more intuitive operations, ensuring users can leverage the full power of AEM with ease.
Introducing AI Authoring Assistant and Advanced Content Rollout Solutions
In a groundbreaking development, Exadel proudly unveils the Authoring Kit Plus, featuring the AI Authoring Assistant. This tool integrates seamlessly with various AI providers, offering customizable solutions for both online and client infrastructure access. The potential of AI in streamlining content creation and management processes is immense, opening up a realm of possibilities for AEM users. Additionally, the Rollout Manager for AEM addresses complex content rollout scenarios with ease, supporting cascade rollouts and enabling resource activation in a single click. Its seamless integration with AEM and user-friendly interface underscore Exadel's commitment to enhancing digital experiences.
Enhancing Site Performance and Content Management
Link Inspector for AEM and EToolbox AnyDiff are pivotal in ensuring high site performance and effective content management. Link Inspector conducts thorough audits of web page links, offering detailed reports and tools for correcting failing links, a crucial feature for maintaining robust digital experiences. EToolbox AnyDiff, on the other hand, facilitates the comparison of content packages, files, and web pages, streamlining regression testing and content/asset management by focusing on significant changes. These tools exemplify Exadel's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of website developers and content managers.
As Exadel gears up for Adobe Summit 2024, the anticipation builds for the unveiling of these transformative tools. The summit promises to be a landmark event for discussing the future of digital experiences and exploring how Exadel's innovations can advance businesses in this ever-evolving digital age. With a legacy of excellence and a vision for the future, Exadel continues to lead the way in digital transformation solutions.