Ex-Lagos Education Commissioner Adefisayo Advocates for Tech Integration in School Curriculum

At the recent Edtech Mondays forum, former Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, emphasized the crucial need for the integration of technology in Nigeria's educational curriculum. Highlighting the event organized by Co-Creation Hub and the Mastercard Foundation's Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT, Adefisayo called for a structured approach to enhancing teachers' skills for effective edtech adoption.

Urgent Call for Teacher Upskilling

Adefisayo pointed out that despite the noticeable increase in edtech adoption in Nigeria, there has not been a significant improvement in learning outcomes. She stressed the importance of focusing on teacher training and rewards systems to foster innovation within classrooms. "Innovation has to happen in the classroom; teachers need to be superbly skilled," Adefisayo remarked, advocating for a renewed emphasis on professional development and the deployment of resources to enhance teaching efficacy.

Challenges in Policy and Implementation

Reflecting on the 2019 National Policy of ICT in Education, which concentrated on research and infrastructure, Adefisayo noted the policy's failure to transform the educational landscape. The lack of improvement in the teaching and learning process, according to her, underscores the gap between policy formulation and its practical implementation in schools. This discrepancy highlights the need for actionable strategies that directly impact classroom dynamics and learning experiences.

Path Forward for Edtech in Nigeria

The dialogue at Edtech Mondays sheds light on the broader conversation about educational reform in Nigeria. Adefisayo's insights suggest a pathway that involves comprehensive teacher training, a reevaluation of teachers' societal value, and a commitment to integrating technology in ways that directly benefit students. As stakeholders contemplate these recommendations, the focus remains on creating an educational system that is both innovative and capable of preparing students for a digital future.

As the discourse around educational technology continues to evolve, the insights provided by leaders like Adefisayo offer a roadmap for aligning policy, practice, and pedagogy. With a concerted effort towards upskilling educators and embedding technology seamlessly into the curriculum, Nigeria's educational sector can anticipate a transformative shift that not only enhances teaching but also enriches learning for every student.