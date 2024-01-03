en English
Automotive

Evry’s New Electric Vehicle ‘Very’ Sparks Excitement Amid Surge in Turkey’s EV Market

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Yildiz Technical University Yildiz Techno Park-based tech company Evry has unveiled ‘Very’, its new electric vehicle (EV). The four-seater passenger vehicle, weighing 400 kilograms, promises a travel distance of 300 to 350 kilometers on a single full charge. Looking beyond ‘Very’, Evry plans to introduce three additional models, including a pick-up and a convertible, to its range.

Pre-orders and Production Plans

Yosun Karasu, the founder of Evry, disclosed that the company has already bagged 150 pre-orders for ‘Very’ and is aiming to fulfil these orders by the end of the year. To accommodate this production demand, Evry is currently on the hunt for a location to set up a temporary production facility. The initial production target stands at 800 vehicles. Bursa, Tekirdag, and Kocaeli are under consideration as potential sites for this production facility. Moreover, the company has a more ambitious plan up its sleeve: a mass production plant, set to be operational by 2025, with an annual production capacity of 10,000 vehicles. ‘Very’ has already received the necessary regulatory approvals, and its development, remarkably, was completed in just 300 days by the Evry team.

The Blossoming EV Market in Turkey

The EV market in Turkey has witnessed a spectacular surge, selling over 60,000 EVs in the first 11 months of 2023. This marks a staggering 867 percent increase from the previous year, bringing the EVs’ share to 7.1 percent of all vehicle sales. The sales figures are projected to hit around 100,000 units for the year, heralding a promising era for the EV market in Turkey.

Automotive Tech Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

