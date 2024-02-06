Evrotrust Receives €3.3M Investment for Expansion and Product Development

Evrotrust, a prominent European digital ID verification service company, has announced a fresh round of funding amounting to €3.3 million (approximately $3.55 million), aimed at bolstering its expansion and product development initiatives. The investment has come from the private equity firm Silverline Capital, with contributions from existing clients. This financial support follows a previous funding round where Evrotrust secured €2.5 million from the Bulgarian Development Bank, which is also one of the company's customers.

Investment Fuels Expansion and Innovation

The recently acquired funds from Silverline Capital are earmarked for Evrotrust's international expansion, a growth strategy that involves the recruitment of high-level executives across Europe. Silverline's investment is also intended to fuel the development of an innovative product: an international digital ID wallet that is compatible with both EU and U.S. infrastructures.

Evrotrust Stands Out in the Digital ID Space

Evrotrust holds the unique achievement of being recognized as a notified digital ID scheme by the European Commission. As the upcoming eIDAS 2 regulations are slated to be enacted, Evrotrust's executives anticipate a significant increase in industry momentum.

Company's Milestones and Future Plans

Currently, Evrotrust boasts a user base of 1.3 million across 58 countries and serves 150 enterprises in 11 countries. Although a Series A round had been anticipated, it has not yet materialized. With the new investment and growth strategies in place, Evrotrust is poised to take significant strides in its business trajectory and continue to be a leading player in the digital transformation realm, especially with the impending implementation of eIDAS 2.0 regulations.