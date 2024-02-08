Evonik's INFINAM FR 4100L: A Revolutionary 3D Printed Flame-Retardant Material

Evonik Unveils INFINAM FR 4100L: A Game-Changer in 3D Printed Flame-Retardant Materials

In a significant leap forward for the world of additive manufacturing, specialty chemicals giant Evonik has launched its new 3D printing resin, INFINAM FR 4100L. Designed to produce tough, ductile, and flame-retardant parts, this innovative resin is poised to redefine the realm of high-performance 3D printed materials.

Blazing a Trail in Flame Retardancy

Compatible with digital light processing (DLP) 3D printing technology, INFINAM FR 4100L has been certified with a UL 94 flame retardancy rating of V-0 when used at a thickness of 3mm. This rating, which signifies the highest level of resistance to ignition, positions the resin as an ideal choice for industries requiring components that can withstand exposure to sparks, flames, and various fuels.

Once cured, parts created using INFINAM FR 4100L exhibit remarkable characteristics, including high elongation at break, good haptic properties, and an excellent surface finish. These qualities, which can be further enhanced through machining and polishing, make the resin a compelling option for producing prototypes and functional production parts in challenging industrial environments.

Toughness Meets Manageability

In terms of toughness, INFINAM FR 4100L stands shoulder to shoulder with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) materials, a popular choice in the additive manufacturing industry. However, unlike ABS, Evonik's new resin remains easily manageable at room temperature, offering a significant advantage in handling and storage.

Answering the Call of Industry

The development of INFINAM FR 4100L is a direct response to the growing market demand for 3D-printable resins that can meet the stringent requirements of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics. By introducing this high-performance material, Evonik underscores its commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions.

As Vitor Lavini and Dominic Stoerkle, officials at Evonik, emphasized, "Our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in 3D printing is evident in INFINAM FR 4100L. We believe this resin will be instrumental in meeting the high-performance needs of our clients in the most demanding sectors."

With its impressive flame retardancy, exceptional toughness, and user-friendly manageability, Evonik's INFINAM FR 4100L is set to blaze a trail in the world of 3D printing materials. As industries continue to seek advanced solutions for their additive manufacturing needs, this innovative resin is poised to lead the way in delivering both performance and reliability.