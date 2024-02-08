EvilVEvil: A Vampire-Themed FPS Game Unleashes This Summer

As the sun sets and darkness descends, a new breed of predators awakens. Toadman Interactive, the masterminds behind the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) game EvilVEvil, are inviting players to join the Order of the Dragon and fight against the formidable Zagreus and his cultists in a vampire-themed adventure set to release this summer.

Advertisment

A Bloodthirsty Battle Awaits

EvilVEvil, a cooperative first-person shooter, is poised to fill the void left by other highly anticipated vampire games such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and Redfall. Set in a world where vampires are the dominant force, players will embark on an eleven-mission story mode as they navigate through the shadows, choosing from three distinct characters: Mashaka the fire mage, Leon the tanky juggernaut, and Victoria the katana-wielding group leader.

Each character carries traits reminiscent of different Vampire: The Masquerade clans, allowing players to tailor their loadout and abilities to match their preferred playstyle. Whether playing solo or teaming up with friends, the game promises a variety of weapon upgrades and rewards for defeating enemies.

Advertisment

Unleash Your Inner Beast

In this immersive gameplay experience, players will be able to give in to their vampiric urges and unleash bloody Armageddon against Zagreus' legions. With artifacts and weapon mods to unlock, players can adapt their playstyle and become more powerful in their unholy battle against the forces of evil.

Toadman Interactive aims to dramatically shift expectations within the genre, providing an intense, action-packed experience that allows players to become the hunter instead of the hunted.

Advertisment

Join the Closed Beta: March 1st

For those eager to sink their teeth into EvilVEvil, Toadman Interactive is launching a closed beta starting on March 1st. Fans of the genre are encouraged to sign up and participate in the beta. In the meantime, players can explore other horror games or familiarize themselves with the Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 clans in preparation for the upcoming game.

As the battle between good and evil intensifies, the line between predator and prey blurs. Will you answer the call and join the Order of the Dragon? The choice is yours in EvilVEvil.

With its release window set for summer 2024, EvilVEvil will be available on PC via Steam, as well as on PS5 and XSX|S. Priced at $19.99, this vampire-themed FPS game is set to thrill gamers with its immersive gameplay and compelling storyline.