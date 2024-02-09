Evil Empire Bids Farewell to Dead Cells: A Look Back at Their Legacy

Evil Empire, the co-developer of the critically acclaimed game Dead Cells, has announced that they are concluding their work on the game after nearly five years of dedication and innovation.

A Bittersweet Farewell

Evil Empire's involvement in Dead Cells included the release of four downloadable content packs (DLCs), 18 updates, several crossovers, and a mobile version in partnership with Playdigious. The team expressed their gratitude to Motion Twin for the opportunity to work on Dead Cells, and shared their appreciation for the game's community. They also humorously apologized for any frustration caused by the Derelict Distillery update.

As the Dead Cells chapter closes, Evil Empire hinted at upcoming projects that the team is focusing on, promising to reveal them soon. The team's decision to move on comes with a sense of pride in their work on Dead Cells, which received four DLC expansions, 18 updates, and crossovers with other games.

The Legacy of Dead Cells

Dead Cells, known for its 2D side-scrolling gameplay that combines roguelike and Metroidvania genres with challenging combat reminiscent of Dark Souls, was originally released in August 2018 for PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, and later for PS5 in June of the previous year.

The game quickly gained popularity due to its unique blend of genres and satisfying gameplay loop, which required players to constantly adapt and improve their skills. With Evil Empire's contributions, Dead Cells continued to evolve and engage its player base with new content and challenges.

New Horizons for Evil Empire

With the Dead Cells chapter closing, Evil Empire is now turning its attention to new projects. While details are still under wraps, the team's history of innovation and dedication to quality has fans excited for what's to come. As they embark on these new ventures, they leave behind a legacy of success and a passionate community in the world of Dead Cells.

In a final message to the Dead Cells community, Evil Empire expressed their gratitude for the support and enthusiasm that has fueled their work on the game. They also wished the best for Motion Twin and their new game, Windblown, emphasizing that this is not the end for Dead Cells completely, as there are other projects in the works, such as an animated series and a board game.

As the curtain falls on Evil Empire's work on Dead Cells, the gaming community is left to reflect on the incredible journey that the game has taken them on. With its unique blend of genres, challenging gameplay, and engaging content, Dead Cells has left an indelible mark on the gaming world. And while the end of development may signal a new chapter for both Evil Empire and the game's community, the legacy of Dead Cells will continue to live on.