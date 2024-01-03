en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

EVERSPACE 2 Spring Update to Feature Transition to Unreal Engine 5

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
EVERSPACE 2 Spring Update to Feature Transition to Unreal Engine 5

Rockfish Games, the creators of the acclaimed single-player spaceship shooter, EVERSPACE 2, have announced an imminent Spring Update. In a move set to future-proof the game, the developers have decided to transition EVERSPACE 2 to Unreal Engine 5, a decision aimed at facilitating easier updates and expansion content in the future.

Unveiling the Future of EVERSPACE 2

Despite the transition, the developers have made it clear that they will not be incorporating Unreal Engine 5’s Nanite or Lumen features. Their reasoning? They believe that the current in-game solutions offer better optimization. This goes to show the commitment Rockfish Games has to deliver an optimized gaming experience, even if it means forgoing the latest technologies.

A Journey into the Cosmos

EVERSPACE 2 is more than just a spaceship shooter. It offers a rich blend of space and planetary exploration, loot, RPG elements, as well as mining and crafting. It’s a game that invites players to lose themselves in an expansive and meticulously designed world, all while following a captivating sci-fi narrative.

Critical Acclaim and Player Reception

Released on Steam in 2023, EVERSPACE 2 has garnered Very Positive Reviews. The game currently enjoys a generous 40% discount on the platform, and interested players can also try out a demo version. Despite the lack of support for Nanite and Lumen, EVERSPACE 2’s visual quality has been widely praised. Even the 2019 prototype demo received positive remarks for its aesthetics, proving that the game’s visuals have been a strong point since its inception.

The upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 is expected to enhance the game’s performance rather than its graphics, promising an even smoother and more immersive experience for players.

0
Gaming Science & Technology Tech
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
2 mins ago
Warner Bros. to Bring Minecraft to the Big Screen, Jack Black to Star
Warner Bros. has officially announced the acquisition of rights for the creation of a major motion picture based on the globally popular video game, Minecraft, from its Swedish indie developer, Mojang AB. This game, renowned for its open-world, sandbox-style gameplay, provides players with the freedom to craft and create virtually anything they envision using blocks.
Warner Bros. to Bring Minecraft to the Big Screen, Jack Black to Star
Teen Prodigy Shatters Gaming Limitations: Achieves 'Kill Screen' in Tetris
34 mins ago
Teen Prodigy Shatters Gaming Limitations: Achieves 'Kill Screen' in Tetris
Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes Set for Global Release on January 24, 2024
52 mins ago
Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes Set for Global Release on January 24, 2024
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
17 mins ago
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
Phasmophobia's 2024 Roadmap: New Maps, Major Updates, and a Path to Full Launch
27 mins ago
Phasmophobia's 2024 Roadmap: New Maps, Major Updates, and a Path to Full Launch
Lavapotion Optimizes Songs of Conquest for Steam Deck, Emphasizing Player Accessibility
34 mins ago
Lavapotion Optimizes Songs of Conquest for Steam Deck, Emphasizing Player Accessibility
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
36 seconds
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
40 seconds
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
1 min
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
1 min
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
1 min
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
2 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
2 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
3 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
3 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
19 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app