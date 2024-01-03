EVERSPACE 2 Spring Update to Feature Transition to Unreal Engine 5

Rockfish Games, the creators of the acclaimed single-player spaceship shooter, EVERSPACE 2, have announced an imminent Spring Update. In a move set to future-proof the game, the developers have decided to transition EVERSPACE 2 to Unreal Engine 5, a decision aimed at facilitating easier updates and expansion content in the future.

Unveiling the Future of EVERSPACE 2

Despite the transition, the developers have made it clear that they will not be incorporating Unreal Engine 5’s Nanite or Lumen features. Their reasoning? They believe that the current in-game solutions offer better optimization. This goes to show the commitment Rockfish Games has to deliver an optimized gaming experience, even if it means forgoing the latest technologies.

A Journey into the Cosmos

EVERSPACE 2 is more than just a spaceship shooter. It offers a rich blend of space and planetary exploration, loot, RPG elements, as well as mining and crafting. It’s a game that invites players to lose themselves in an expansive and meticulously designed world, all while following a captivating sci-fi narrative.

Critical Acclaim and Player Reception

Released on Steam in 2023, EVERSPACE 2 has garnered Very Positive Reviews. The game currently enjoys a generous 40% discount on the platform, and interested players can also try out a demo version. Despite the lack of support for Nanite and Lumen, EVERSPACE 2’s visual quality has been widely praised. Even the 2019 prototype demo received positive remarks for its aesthetics, proving that the game’s visuals have been a strong point since its inception.

The upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 is expected to enhance the game’s performance rather than its graphics, promising an even smoother and more immersive experience for players.