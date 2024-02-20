Ever.Ag Acquires Dublin-based Tech Firm to Revolutionize Global Food Supply Chain Energy Management

In an era where the global food supply chain faces unprecedented challenges, from theft to sustainability pressures, one company is stepping forward with a bold solution. Ever.Ag, a trailblazer in software solutions for the food industry, has announced its acquisition of Dublin's Integrated Control & Information Systems, marking a significant leap towards enhancing energy management and sustainability within the food and beverage sectors. This strategic move aims to fortify Ever.Ag's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives on a global scale.

Strategic Expansion to Drive Sustainability

At the heart of this acquisition is the rebranded Ever.Ag Energy Manager, formerly known as the Plant Energy product suite. Celebrated for its exceptional capability in energy management, the technology is poised to set new standards in operational efficiency and sustainability for the dairy and distilling industries. Scott Sexton, CEO of Ever.Ag, underscored the acquisition as a pivotal step towards enhancing the company's global offerings. "This move not only expands our technological footprint but also aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering advanced, integrated solutions that address the pressing needs of our clients," Sexton stated, emphasizing the strategic importance of the acquisition.

Technology at the Forefront of Innovation

The unique technology behind Ever.Ag Energy Manager allows for detailed monitoring and improvement of energy consumption at a granular level. What sets this technology apart is its ability to leverage historical data for immediate operational value, a feature that distinguishes Ever.Ag from its competitors. Des Cooling, the former CEO of Integrated Control & Information Systems and now the leader of Ever.Ag Energy Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the merger. "Joining forces with Ever.Ag presents an exciting opportunity for accelerated innovation in energy management across the global food and beverage supply chain," Cooling remarked. His optimism reflects the potential of this integration to enrich Ever.Ag's comprehensive solutions, driving insight, efficiency, and sustainability across critical sectors.

A Proactive Approach to Supply Chain Challenges

The necessity for proactive risk management strategies and collaboration in addressing supply chain challenges has never been more apparent. With food and beverage items now representing 22% of all thefts in the supply chain, the imperative for innovative solutions is clear. Ever.Ag's acquisition and the subsequent launch of Ever.Ag Energy Manager signify a forward-thinking approach to mitigating theft risks and improving supply chain resilience. By harnessing the power of technology, Ever.Ag is not only addressing immediate challenges but also setting the stage for a more sustainable and efficient future in the global food supply chain.

In conclusion, Ever.Ag's acquisition of Integrated Control & Information Systems heralds a new era of energy management and sustainability in the global food and beverage supply chain. By emphasizing technological innovation and strategic expansion, Ever.Ag is poised to lead the way in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry today. The integration of Ever.Ag Energy Manager into their service offerings underscores a commitment to operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and the proactive management of supply chain risks. As the world looks towards a more sustainable future, initiatives like these are not just commendable but essential.