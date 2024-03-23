EU's EuroHPC Initiative Aims to Boost AI Startups with Supercomputing Power

In an ambitious move to compete with America and China's supercomputing prowess, the European Union launched EuroHPC in 2018, with plans to invest nearly €8bn by 2027 to enhance its AI industry. The initiative has already resulted in the creation of some of the world's most powerful supercomputers, aiming to level the playing field for European AI startups by providing them with unparalleled computing resources.

Strategic Expansion of Supercomputing Capabilities

Since its inception, EuroHPC has significantly increased Europe's share of global supercomputing power, from 15% in 2020 to 22%, by building nine state-of-the-art supercomputers, three of which rank among the top ten globally. This surge in computing capacity is part of a broader strategy to bolster the EU's competitiveness in the AI sector. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced that these resources would be made available to European AI startups at no cost, a move that could dramatically reduce the costs associated with developing advanced AI models.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the optimistic outlook, the EuroHPC initiative faces challenges, particularly in securing a sufficient supply of GPUs, essential for AI model training, due to high demand and rising costs. Furthermore, the initiative's goal to build data centres near supercomputers for easier access by firms introduces logistical and technical hurdles. Yet, the potential for a significant boost in AI development capabilities within Europe remains, with the Jülich supercomputing center in Germany poised to become a leading example of what European startups can achieve with access to top-tier computing resources.

Future Implications for the European AI Industry

The success of the EuroHPC initiative could herald a new era of innovation and competitiveness for European AI startups. However, the preference for Nvidia's software platform among model-makers and the EU's slow progress in local chip manufacturing highlight the need for a diversified approach to securing computing resources. The initiative's requirement for public disclosure of research outcomes and the peer review process for access may also deter some commercial ventures, suggesting that flexibility and adaptation will be key to the long-term impact of EuroHPC on Europe's AI landscape.