EU's Digital Services Act: A New Era of Internet Regulation

In a digital landscape fraught with challenges, the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) is poised to make its full debut on 17 February 2024. This landmark legislation aims to curb illegal and harmful online activities while bolstering user safety, marking a significant stride in the regulation of internet titans.

The Dawn of a New Era

Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs), such as Google and Facebook, have already been grappling with stringent obligations since August 2023. With the likes of Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos joining their ranks, these digital behemoths face an uphill battle to comply with the DSA's far-reaching requirements.

A Tapestry of Obligations

The DSA weaves an intricate web of obligations for digital service providers. Complaint mechanisms, cooperation with 'trusted flagger' organizations, and transparency in online advertising are just some of the threads in this complex tapestry.

The Future of Enforcement

As we head into 2024, the European Commission is expected to roll out new Implementing and Delegated Acts, accompanied by comprehensive guidelines. These measures will further elaborate on DSA requirements and enforcement mechanisms, providing much-needed clarity for companies navigating this new regulatory landscape.