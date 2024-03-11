Europe's AI Talent War Escalates: Google DeepMind and Startups Clash Over Top Minds

Europe is witnessing an unprecedented scramble for artificial intelligence (AI) expertise, compelling tech giants and startups alike to vie aggressively for the finest minds. This competition has particularly put Google DeepMind, a leader in the AI domain, in a tight spot as it decides between escalating salary offers or potentially missing out on crucial talent. Thomas Clozel, an early investor in Google DeepMind, has revealed that the current climate is such that startups are not only drawing talent away from established tech firms but are also offering prospects significantly more control over the direction of their companies. This strategic move has been underscored by Google DeepMind's recent procurement of $80 million in funding, aimed at doubling its workforce to 100, thereby intensifying the battle for AI supremacy in Europe.