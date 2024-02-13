European Parliament Approves Landmark AI Regulations: A New Era of AI Governance

In a landmark decision, the European Parliament committees have approved new rules to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), paving the way for the world's first AI Act. This legislation, aimed at setting guardrails on AI technology while protecting fundamental rights and boosting innovation, could establish Europe as a leader in the AI field.

A New Era of AI Regulation

The European Union Artificial Intelligence Act, a comprehensive set of regulations for AI systems, is designed to ensure human oversight over AI and balance the needs of law enforcement with citizens' rights. The Act categorizes AI systems based on risk, with different rules applying to each category.

Foundation models and generative AI, which can produce text, images, or other content, fall under the scope of these regulations. Transparency obligations and data disclosure requirements for tech companies are also included in the Act.

Notably, the legislation places restrictions on the use of facial recognition technology. While exceptions exist for national security or law enforcement purposes, the use of this technology in public spaces is generally prohibited.

The Global Race for AI Governance

As Europe takes the lead in AI regulation, the United States is signaling its intent to assert international influence. In 2023, significant steps were taken towards regulating AI, with aggressive timelines set by President Biden's AI executive order.

The US aims to lead in AI governance, similar to its leadership in cybersecurity rules, in contrast to its policy void on privacy which the EU has filled. The deployment of sophisticated AI is challenging the global regulatory status quo, and it remains to be seen who will emerge as the leader in AI regulation.

Protecting the Vulnerable: The Case of Deepfakes

The need for effective AI regulation becomes especially clear when considering potential misuses of the technology. Members of the Oireachtas children's committee recently discussed the enforcement gap in regulating AI, particularly in the context of deepfakes.

Speakers, including representatives from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and Cybersafe Ireland, as well as Professor Barry O'Sullivan from UCC, highlighted the risks of deepfakes. These risks include nonconsensual pornographic images and videos, which can have devastating consequences for victims.

The committee emphasized the need for child-centred design to protect young people online and discussed the liability of publishers. Dr Johnny Ryan noted that while Ireland has the legislation to address these issues, it lacks a culture of enforcement.

As the world moves towards increasingly sophisticated AI technologies, the approval of new rules by the European Parliament committees marks a significant step in establishing a regulatory framework that prioritizes human rights and ethical considerations.

With both Europe and the United States vying for leadership in AI governance, the global landscape of AI regulation is poised for significant changes. As these developments unfold, one thing is clear: the need for effective, responsible AI regulation has never been more urgent.