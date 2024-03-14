European Commission Launches Investigation into Alibaba's AliExpress Over Dissemination of Illegal Content

The European Commission has initiated an investigation into Alibaba's AliExpress platform, citing concerns over the dissemination of potentially illegal and pornographic materials.

This marks the third such probe following previous investigations into X social media platform and TikTok. The Commission's actions come under the authority granted by the Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates companies to take proactive measures to address illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

Concerns Raised by Commission

Commission officials expressed apprehensions regarding the systemic risks associated with the dissemination of illegal products on AliExpress, such as counterfeit medicines and non-compliant dietary supplements. The Commission emphasized the importance of addressing these risks to ensure consumer safety and compliance with regulatory standards. Despite the allegations, Alibaba has yet to provide a response to the Commission's inquiries regarding the investigation.

Scope of Investigation and Requests for Information

In addition to the probe into AliExpress, the Commission has also sent requests for information to several other tech giants, including Microsoft's Bing, Google Search, Meta Platforms' Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, ByteDance's TikTok, and Elon Musk's X social media platform.

These requests pertain to the companies' use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and their measures to mitigate the dissemination of potentially harmful content. Furthermore, the Commission has initiated an inquiry into Microsoft's LinkedIn regarding the potential use of personal data for targeted advertising, following complaints from civil society organizations.

Concerns Over Harmful AI Content

Commission officials highlighted their concerns regarding the proliferation of harmful content generated by artificial intelligence, including deep fake news and manipulative content aimed at influencing public opinion. The investigation aims to assess whether the companies under scrutiny have implemented adequate risk assessments and mitigation measures to address the potential harm posed by generative AI content.

The Commission remains committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of online platforms and the protection of user rights in the digital space.