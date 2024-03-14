EU Probes AliExpress Under Digital Services Act for Illegal Content and Consumer Safety Risks

The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into AliExpress, the international e-commerce platform operated by Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba, due to concerns over the dissemination of illegal content and potential consumer safety risks. This move marks the commission's third formal probe under the newly effective Digital Services Act (DSA), reflecting the EU's stringent approach to digital platform regulation.

Investigation Triggers

The probe is centered on AliExpress's adherence to the DSA, particularly in areas related to content moderation, the transparency of advertising, and the safeguarding of consumer health. Allegations include the platform's failure to enforce its own policies against products that pose health risks, such as counterfeit medicines, and allowing access to pornographic materials by minors. The investigation aims to assess AliExpress's compliance with DSA mandates, which include the management of risks, the internal complaint handling mechanism, trader traceability, and data access for researchers.

AliExpress's Response

In response to the investigation, an AliExpress spokesperson stated that the company is dedicated to working with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with applicable standards. Emphasizing their commitment to creating a safe and compliant marketplace, AliExpress has indicated willingness to meet the DSA's requirements. This stance reflects the platform's recognition of the importance of adhering to EU regulations and its efforts towards improving its content moderation and consumer protection mechanisms.

Implications for the Digital Market

This investigation not only underscores the challenges e-commerce platforms face in policing content and products but also highlights the EU's proactive stance in using the DSA to ensure a safer digital environment. The outcome of this probe could have significant implications for how platforms operate within the EU, potentially leading to stricter content moderation practices and better protection for consumers from illegal and harmful products.