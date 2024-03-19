Ethiopia's Coopbank Partners with Temenos, Revolutionizing Digital Banking for 12 Million Customers

Ethiopia has embarked on a transformative journey in the digital banking sector with the Cooperative Bank of Oromia (Coopbank) at the forefront. In a groundbreaking partnership with Temenos, a global leader in banking software solutions, Coopbank has launched CoopApp and CoopApp Alhuda on the Temenos Digital (Infinity) platform. This collaboration is set to redefine the digital banking experience for over 12 million customers, propelling Ethiopia towards greater financial inclusion and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Advertisment

Seamless Digital Banking Experience

Leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Temenos Digital (Infinity) platform, Coopbank now offers a seamless and integrated digital banking experience across various channels. This includes online portals, mobile apps, ATMs, and in-branch services, providing customers with unparalleled access to their financial information and transactions. The introduction of CoopApp and CoopApp Alhuda marks a significant leap in Ethiopia's banking sector, offering both conventional and Islamic banking solutions with enhanced personalization tailored to the individual needs of more than 12 million customers.

Strategic Partnership and Technological Leap

Advertisment

Since 2017, Coopbank has trusted the Temenos Banking Platform for its core banking operations, experiencing remarkable growth in its customer base and business lines. The extension of this relationship to include the Temenos Digital (Infinity) platform, in collaboration with delivery partner Xpert Digital, underscores Coopbank's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology. This strategic partnership not only enhances Coopbank's service offerings but also accelerates innovation, contributing to a positive change in the Ethiopian banking environment. The bank's dedication to a digital-first strategy is evident in its comprehensive 360-degree view of its customers, enabling the personalization of need-based financial products and services.

Impact on Financial Inclusion and Future Prospects

The launch of CoopApp and CoopApp Alhuda is more than just an advancement in digital banking; it represents a significant stride toward financial inclusion in Ethiopia, a country with one of the lowest rates of financial inclusion. By making user-friendly banking services accessible online and via mobile app, Coopbank is not only catering to the current needs of its customers but also paving the way for future generations to engage with financial services in a more inclusive and accessible manner. The partnership with Temenos, renowned for its innovation in banking technology, sets new industry standards and positions Coopbank as a pioneer in Ethiopia's banking sector.

As Ethiopia continues to navigate its digital transformation journey, the partnership between Coopbank and Temenos is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving positive change. With CoopApp and CoopApp Alhuda, Coopbank is not only enhancing the banking experience for millions of Ethiopians but also contributing to the country's broader economic development and financial inclusion goals.