Ethiopia Thwarts Surge in Cyberattacks, Safeguarding Billions

In a year marked by a surge in cyber threats, Ethiopia's Information Network Security Administration (INSA) reported a startling 115% increase in cyberattacks compared to the previous fiscal year. The director-general of INSA, Solomon Soka, revealed that these attacks, if successful, could have led to a financial loss of over 10.5 billion Birr for the nation.

Preventing Massive Financial Losses

Despite the dramatic increase in cyber threats, INSA has successfully thwarted the majority of these attacks. Out of 4,623 attempted infiltrations, the agency managed to foil over 98 percent. The successful defense against these attacks has prevented potential losses of over 10.5 billion Ethiopian Birr, demonstrating the crucial role of INSA in maintaining the nation's cybersecurity.

A Proactive Approach to Cybersecurity

In response to the growing threats, INSA has not only defended against attacks but also taken proactive measures to enhance the country's cybersecurity. The agency conducted cyber risk assessments on seven institutions and scrutinized the technologies of 149 private and government organizations. Through this rigorous examination, INSA identified and addressed potential vulnerabilities, bolstering the nation's defenses against future attacks.

According to Soka, the significant increase in cyber threats can be attributed to several factors. The global rise in digitization, the lucrative financial incentives for attackers, and Ethiopia's advancements in digital infrastructure have all contributed to the upsurge. Soka stressed the need for collective action to enhance cybersecurity and urged both individuals and institutions to implement robust security measures.