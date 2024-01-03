en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Etherscan Acquires Solscan: A New Era of Blockchain Data Exploration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Etherscan Acquires Solscan: A New Era of Blockchain Data Exploration

In an unprecedented move signaling the next phase of blockchain exploration, Etherscan, a prominent block explorer for the Ethereum blockchain, has announced its acquisition of Solscan. This significant move in the blockchain realm aims to fortify the accessibility of blockchain data across different networks, opening new avenues for blockchain enthusiasts and developers alike.

Unifying Blockchain Explorers

Solscan, a distinguished block explorer for the Solana ecosystem, will now operate under the Etherscan umbrella. This integration is seen as a strategic move by Etherscan to fuse its capabilities with Solscan’s proven expertise, thereby offering enhanced accessibility and user-friendly interfaces for blockchain data exploration. Matthew Tan, Etherscan’s CEO, opined that this acquisition aligns seamlessly with their mission to make blockchain data not only accessible but also intuitive and user-friendly.

Solscan’s Impact and Future Prospects

Established in 2021, Solscan has rapidly gained traction in the blockchain community, catering to over 3 million monthly users by providing a plethora of data services. These services include address, token data, and transaction information, which are essential for both casual users and developers. With this acquisition, Etherscan promises to amalgamate useful features from both platforms, thereby enhancing the user experience, interfaces, navigation, and overall accessibility.

Anticipating a New Era of Blockchain Exploration

Solscan sees this acquisition as a landmark development in blockchain exploration. The team is enthusiastic about offering enhanced support and a smoother experience for users, powered by the integration with Etherscan. Analysts suggest that these developments could herald a new era of exploration, where data from different blockchain networks can be accessed and analyzed seamlessly, fostering an environment of innovation and discovery. This move is a testament to the evolving dynamics of the blockchain world, and a promising indicator of its future.

0
Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elon Musk Clarifies Heritage and Dispels Rumors in Social Media Exchange

By Saboor Bayat

LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney's LEGO Animal 'Super Powers' Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Xiaomi's Automobile Strategy: A Blend of Direct Sales and Agency Models

By BNN Correspondents

Mangaluru Gears Up for 22nd Vintage Classic Car and Bike Carnival

By Rafia Tasleem

Southeast Asia Celebrates Towering Achievements: Tallest Flagpole and ...
@Malaysia · 6 mins
Southeast Asia Celebrates Towering Achievements: Tallest Flagpole and ...
heart comment 0
Southeast Asia’s Dual Record: Tallest Flagpole and Tropical Tree

By BNN Correspondents

Southeast Asia's Dual Record: Tallest Flagpole and Tropical Tree
Large Language Models Struggle with New Data: The Importance of Continual Learning

By Israel Ojoko

Large Language Models Struggle with New Data: The Importance of Continual Learning
VentureOut: Eric Crews’ Revolutionary App Enhances Outdoor Experiences

By Momen Zellmi

VentureOut: Eric Crews' Revolutionary App Enhances Outdoor Experiences
Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set to Dazzle Skygazers in Early January

By Hadeel Hashem

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set to Dazzle Skygazers in Early January
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
10 seconds
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
21 seconds
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
23 seconds
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
25 seconds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
33 seconds
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
45 seconds
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
1 min
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
2 mins
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
2 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app